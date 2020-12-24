Tell your supporters the truth – NPP to Mahama

Peter Mac Manu addressing the media at the NPP headquarters

The New Patriotic Party is urging National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for this year’s election, John Dramani Mahama, to inform his party supporters he lost the presidential election.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, December 23, 2020, the elections Campaign Manager of the NPP, Peter Mac Manu, said the former president needs to tell the truth in order to save the peace of the country.



He further urged the NDC to go to court if they really have evidence to back their claims.



“We call on Mahama to tell his supporters the truth that he lost the election. It is okay if he wants to court, the support of his party for another try in 2024, but it is not okay to endanger the lives of other people’s children and by that endanger the security of our country.”



Mr. Manu noted that though the security agencies have been professional in handling the various demonstrations by the NDC, the nation cannot be sure of what will happen if the provocations continue.



“This far, the security agencies have been professional in their handling of the provocations that Mahama has encouraged his supporters to foment. We cannot, however, be sure of what will happen if he continues to display such carelessness and irresponsibility in not wanting to go to the appropriate forum to seek redress but continue to fight for his battles from the streets,” Mr Mac Manu stressed.

The NPP press conference was held a day after members of the Minority side in parliament were prevented from presenting a petition to the Electoral Commission by the police.



The NDC has staged several protests nationwide rejecting the results of the presidential election.



“That the NDC Caucus of the current Parliament is fully aligned with the contention of our Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the National Executive Committee of the NDC that the results of the Presidential Elections stand rejected and therefore we await further instruction from the party’s leadership in that regard,” the MPs’ petition reads.



But reacting to this claim, Peter Mac Manu insisted the NPP won the presidential election of 2020.