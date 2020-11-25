Tema Central parliamentary candidates pledge to peace

Ebi Bright and Yves Nii Noi Nortey

Parliamentary candidates for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Tema Central, have pledged to peace for the upcoming December 7 general election.

Yves Nii Noi Nortey, NPP Parliamentary Candidate and Ebi Bright, NDC Parliamentary candidate, made the pledge during the opening of a peace week celebration programme by the Tema Local Council of Churches Zone three.



Mr. Nortey said people must understand what politics was not about acting ignorantly and misbehaving but was a simple process of listening to all the candidates and making a choice on election day.



According to him, politics at all levels was about the allocation of resources hence the need for all to listen to, and weigh the plans and opinions of the various contenders and decide on who would better serve them and manage the available resources.



“We all need peace in this election, no one will be happy if she or he was cheated when we meet as a church or at any forum, let us educate our people about the rules of engagement, the election we are about to have on December 7 is just an event, after that everything else is a process,” he said.

Ms Bright said, “people say politicians have been using the youth to do evil but that's not true. We can't stir the youth up to do evil because we are equally young”.



She said love was another word for peace, and therefore urged all to show love to one another even if they belonged to different political parties as that was the only way that peace would be upheld during the electioneering.



She pledged for peace, saying no matter the circumstance, she and her team would continue to uphold peace through loving their opponents and being tolerant.



Reverend Lawrence Kwesi Tete, Chairman of the Tema District Council of Churches Zone Three, reminded Ghanaians that “election is not all about drawing knives, clubs and throwing stones but agreeing to disagree and this shouldn't end in war. Let's us all stand for peace.”