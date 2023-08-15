Tema East MP commends BECE candidates and teachers

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East

Source: GNA

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, has commended pupils, who just finished writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“You have just completed the basic step in your educational life; it is the end of the first phase of the educational level, but you must move on to the next stage. While you wait for your results and take the next step, keep your overall aim in mind, respect your parents and elders, and avoid a bad lifestyle.”



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on the 2023 BECE, Mr. Odamtten praised the staff, instructors, invigilators, and school administration for their varied efforts to shaping the future of the young people.



He reminded the young adults that the BECE was a vital transition stage in their professional growth, and that “they must continue to observe all the necessary discipline even after school.”



He reaffirmed his commitment to assisting needy but outstanding students who would graduate with honours and desire to continue their education in vocational, technical, and secondary institutions.

The Tema East MP usually provided a fully loaded ‘chop box’ of goods to pupils who get admission into Senior High Schools (SHSs), containing gari, sugar, cartons of soft beverages, biscuits, a tin of Milo, powdered milk and other necessities.



He explained that the programme, which was developed in partnership with the Tema East Educational Foundation, is part of his ongoing efforts to improve education in the constituency.



Odamtten stated that his objective as an MP was to empower the youth via education, citing education as the cornerstone to human growth and also to assure development in the Tema East Constituency, therefore the decision to assist needy pupils.