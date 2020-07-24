General News

Tema East NDC Candidate in hot waters

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten

Information reaching DGN online indicates that the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Tema East in the Greater Accra Region, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, is in hot waters as he faces prosecution.

According to sources, the former Mayor of Tema together with four others will be put in a dock to answer charges related to corruption and money laundering.



The Attorney General Department and the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have completed their investigations and six charges are most likely to be preferred against them.



The matter is centered on diversion of Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s revenue into private accounts when he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Assembly in the administration of former President John Dramani Mahama.



The former MCE is likely to face the music alongside some four individuals who were allegedly involved in the deal which the anti-graft body has described as causing financial loss to the state.



The amount involved in the said embezzlement of state revenue is around GH¢5.7 million after forensic audit conducted by the EOCO established it.

Meanwhile, the NDC candidate is in another trouble of maintaining his position as Parliamentary Candidate of the party.



The party is currently devided over a decision to either remove or maintain him as NDC candidate for Tema East constituency to face incumbent Titus Glover.



Some members of the party, according to information want him removed following numerous of issues surrounding him.



They fear that he might disappoint the party plan of snatching the Tema East seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Earlier, the party issued a two-week ultimatum to Isaac Ashai Odamtten for relinquishing his position immediately after winning the party’s last parliamentary primaries.

He went to the US for the past two years where he was said to be schooling at Oral Roberts University.



The NDC candidate was asked to avail himself to his constituents before February 18, 2019 to carry out his duties to avoid serious action against him. Although he complied with the orders of the party, the former Chief Executive of TMA reportedly left the shores of the country again to further his education.



He is however back to his constituency barely a week ago after observing 14 days COVID 19 mandatory quarantine ahead of alleged prosecution.

