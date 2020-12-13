Tema Police Command commend electorates for good conduct during polls

They urged residents to continue observing their activities in peace in the post-election period

The Tema Regional Police Command has commended residents of the Tema Region for exhibiting good conduct during the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

Police Superintendent Kwabena Oto Achempong, Tema Regional Crime Officer, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said "the highest commendation is channeled to electorates who ensured that the peace we have all preached before the elections was ensured”.



Police Supt. Acheampong said security during the election was generally good throughout as police did not record any electoral related violence within Tema East, Tema West, and Tema Central.



When asked why police patrol was less in the region during the period, he stressed that the patrol team was strategically positioned and monitoring activities, and ready to be deployed at any time.



"We had a joint operation center where officers took feeds from men on the grounds. As and when we received intelligence, we moved," he said.



He added that every polling center within the Tema Police Region was perceived as a hotspot, as such, no stone was left unturned, indicating however that, the electorates conducted themselves so well that no arrest was made.

He recounted a pre-electoral incident that happened in the Tema East Constituency as the only minor electoral violence that police recorded, where scores of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) destroyed the party office of their opponent New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Tema Newtown, after the arrest of their parliamentary candidate, now MP-elect, Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



He urged residents to continue observing their activities in peace in the post-election period by desisting from any act that could foment trouble.



The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo, also commended the public for a peaceful election in Tema and its environs.



The FOC said, "You know that the parties are very experienced within the Region and that anytime there was a misunderstanding, they are able to resolve and reach a consensus without any problems".