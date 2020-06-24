General News

Tema private schools record better results than public schools in BECE

Private basic schools in the Tema Metropolis in 2019 recorded better results in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) than their counterparts in public schools as 87 per cent of their 1,800 candidates passed.

Public schools in the Metropolis, on the other hand, recorded an unimpressive 56 per cent pass out of the 2,014 candidates they presented.



The Metropolis, according to statistics presented by Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, at a General Assembly Meeting, revealed that the area achieved a total of 71 per cent in the 2019 BECE.



The data showed that 1,474 candidates made up of 726 boys and 748 girls from the private schools passed while a total of 1,011 candidates comprising of 453 boys and 558 girls from public basic schools passed.



Mr Anang-La said 55 per cent of boys in public schools passed the BECE whereas 45 per cent failed while 58 per cent of girls in public schools passed whereas 42 per cent also failed.

“This means that the 45% of boys and 42% of girls who failed their examination may not have the opportunity to benefit from the Free Senior High School Policy. We must do everything possible to make sure that this unacceptable result is not repeated”.



He said, to improve the situation in subsequent exams, the TMA had instituted a number of mitigating strategies such as intensifying supervision teaching and learning process at the basic schools, provision of learning materials.



He also encouraged the participation of parents in school development programmes as well as the need for the prevention of pupils from unproductive activities such as the patronage of gaming centres.

