Tension in Anyaa-Sowutuom NPP as Bawumia’s face is covered with posters

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign posters covered with Dr Adomako’s posters

The Anyaa-Sowutuom chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party is seething with anger as some party members are covering up the face of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia from the NPP’s 2020 campaign posters in the constituency.

The chairman Albert Sam in a voice note on the constituency’s WhatsApp platform warned the perpetrators against the action saying the Vice President has been integral in the party’s communication and governance.



“I’m urging all of you to be careful with what you’re doing else you will bring trouble to me. The Bawumia posters that you’re covering with Dr Adomako’s posters must stop because it is not right. It is best for us if we have President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia’s posters around. If you have Adomako’s posters, post them by presidential posters don’t cover Bawumia’s face,” he said.



Meanwhile, a youth group in the party in the constituency has appealed to the Chief Imam over the development.

“We humbly write officially to Your Eminence, requesting you to intervene in the illegal and unethical defacing and covering of the posters of the Vice President and Running Mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia occurring in the Anyaa–Sowutuom constituency.



“We are proud Muslims and Christians in our multicultural and multi-faith community. Your Eminence, we are not petitioning you because the Vice President is a Muslim, but due to your high moral standards of equity, justice and Godliness. Furthermore, this is in light of the fact that it is a known fact that Islam places conscience at the core of our daily lives.



“Certain group of young patriots believed to consist of mostly Muslims in the Anyaa–Sowutuom constituency, are going round defacing and covering the face of Vice President on NPP posters with that of the parliamentary candidate, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi,” the group said in their petition”.

