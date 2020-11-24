Tension in Bekwai as ‘intimidated’ independent candidate runs to police

Lawyer Amofa Agyemang and Joseph Osei-Owusu

Tension is brewing in the Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti Region as faceless youth deface billboards belonging to the independent Parliamentary Candidate, Lawyer Amofa Agyemang.

It is unclear when that happened but Lawyer Amofa’s campaign team accuses incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Osei-Owusu of masterminding the act.



Lawyer Amofa Agyemang, who confirmed the incident to Kofi Asante Ennin on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, November 24, said he has since reported the matter to the police for further action.



“We feel intimidated here because my billboard has been destroyed by unknown people. This is very bad. How can such impunity dent our democratic governance?”



Lawyer Amofa also confirmed that the police have begun investigations into the incident.

“Although we haven’t been able to figure out perpetrators, we have given every information to the police.”



Bekwai Constituency is one of the constituencies to be highly contested in the upcoming December parliamentary polls.



It is part of the over 600 flashpoints identified by the Ghana Police Service.