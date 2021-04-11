Tension looms in Ketu South over location of NDC party office

Abla Dzifa Gomashie is MP for Ketu South

Tensions are rising in the Ketu South constituency over the relocation of the party Office as proposed to the Party by the Member of Parliament.

There have since been concerns among some branch executives that this new development could create divisions within the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress in the constituency over what some members believe is a wrong move by the MP, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.



As part of her campaign promises going into the Primaries, the then parliamentary aspirant, Dzifa Gomashie, promised to support the building of a permanent Party office.



It has emerged that after winning the elections, she is now proposing to the party to consider moving the party office to the same block that houses her personal office temporarily but not everyone is pleased with the development.



Currently, the party pays GHc250 monthly for the space that houses the party office where it already is in arrears for 4 months.

According to some NDC members in the constituency, this is an attempt by the MP to hijack the party, as they believe the original location of their party office is more strategic.



They also complained that the original office space allows easy access to members of the NDC in the constituency to access it, adding that the new move to relocate it will make it difficult for others who have intentions of contesting upcoming elections in the party.



“Since the party office is in her house, the executives will not have total control over the office. Its activities will be controlled by the MP,” some aggrieved executives of the party lamented.