Terminate US$570 million Tema Motorway expansion contract – NDC

Kwame Agbodza, Spokesperson for the NDC Caucus on roads

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has called on the government to abrogate its new contract with South African firm, Mota – Engil.

The deal, when agreed, will see to the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway into both three-lane and two-lane stretches.



However, the spokesperson for the NDC Caucus on roads, Kwame Agbodza is demanding an abrogation of the contract because it was solely sourced without basis.



“So we are telling the government, stop this process Article 181 have been ignored,” he said.

Mr Agbodza believes the reconstruction of the motorway is better awarded to a Ghanaian rather than a foreigner for country benefit.



“The top five Ghanaian road contractors can do this at ease, and the benefit will be better for Ghanaians. Mota – Engil, since they are not bringing a dime, have no business being part of this at all. If they push this and we shall call on a parliamentary probe into this contract,” he said.



Meanwhile, a statement from the roads minister indicated that the contract was signed on December 16.