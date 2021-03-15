Textbook describing Ewes as ‘Juju-loving’ not approved – Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum says the sector has not approved any textbook meant for students of basic four, teaches Oral Language, Reading, Writing and Grammar.

He described the report circulating that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has given the green light for the anti-Ewe book for use in basic schools across the country as “untrue” – and urged the public to disregard the publication.



“The book is not approved,” Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum exclusively told Peacefmonline.com.

Okyere Baafi Alexander has authored An English language textbook that allegedly portrays people of Ewe extraction as Juju-loving.



The book with the inscription “Golden English” is said to be “based on the new NaCCA (National Council for Curriculum & Assessment) syllabus”.