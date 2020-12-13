Thank God for Ghana’s Peace — Bishop Owusu Ansah advises

Bishop Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has advised Ghanaians to remain grateful to God for the peace and stability He has given to Ghana.

“Do not thank God simply because your political party won the elections. That doesn’t make you better than the one whose party lost. The peace and stability being enjoyed in Ghana must be foremost in our decisions to thank God,” he said.



Bishop Owusu Ansah gave the remarks during the Church’s Thanksgiving Service held to celebrate God’s goodness towards Ghana and for a peaceful election.



He quoted from the scriptures (Luke 19:37-38) saying, “When he came near the place where the road goes down the Mount of Olives, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices for all the miracles they had seen: ‘Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!’”



He said sometimes, fear, anxiety, and high expectations prevented people from rejoicing and giving thanks to God, however, when they carefully meditate and remind themselves of all the good things God had done in the past, they will begin to recognize that indeed, “God alone deserves to be praised.”

The Bishop, who is also the Accra West Regional Overseer cautioned citizens to be careful not to channel their joy and excitement into teasing others.



He said such an attitude could generate bitterness and disaccord in the country and encouraged that all to rather come together to celebrate each other’s successes.



“In life, others will always be ahead of you—someone will graduate from school, buy a car, build a house, get married, or even give birth before you. However, this doesn’t mean you’re disadvantaged. Join them to celebrate their successes and in due time, your success will also burst forth. Learn to appreciate others in their times of thanksgiving,” he said.