Thank you for giving NDC a working majority in the next Parliament – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Presidential Candidate, claims Ghanaians have given the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) “a working majority” in parliament.

According to him, Ghanaians have voted for change.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the former President wrote, “Thank you for voting for change and giving the NDC a working majority in the next Parliament. Thank you, Ghana.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are both claiming victory in the general elections.



Both parties claimed that they have secured the most seats in parliament and are leading the presidential race as well.



John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP told the media that, they have taken over regions that were formally controlled by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He indicated the NPP now controls three out of the five regions of the north, including the Savannah region where the NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama hails.



“The NPP won 63 seats above what the NDC had in 2016 as such, surprisingly, the NDC is insisting on flipped seats. But they do not mention the many seats they have flopped,” John Boadu said.



The NDC, on the other hand, at a press briefing, accused the NPP of deceiving Ghanaians.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the NDC Director of Elections insisted that the NDC has won a majority of Parliamentary seats in the presidential and parliamentary elections adding that the NPP has not dominated any of the northern regions.



“We won 14 out of 15 in the Upper East Region, we won 8 out of 11 Constituencies in the Upper West region, we won 9 out of 18 seats in the Northern region,” Afriyie Ankrah said.





Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.



You can also click here to follow our livestream of Election Desk for all the press conferences, updates and interviews on the elections.