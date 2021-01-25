Thank you for re-electing me – Oppong-Nkrumah to constituents

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister-designate

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has returned home to express gratitude to his constituents after re-electing him as their representative in Parliament.

The lawyer cum politician who’s MP for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region begun his second term in Parliament on 7th January 2021 after winning the December 7, 2020, Parliamentary election.



“From Parliament yesterday to Abenase, Anyinase and Adjobue to say thank you to my people. We have a lot more to do in the next 4 years. With their support we will succeed together,” he posted on Twitter.



The astute and eloquent Communicator has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo to continue in his ministerial duty as Information Minister.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was elevated to the substantive ministerial position after he first served as Deputy Minister to Mustapha Hamid.



