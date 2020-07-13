General News

Thank you for supporting my choice of running mate – Mahama to NDC

John Mahama and his running mate for the 2020 elections

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his gratitude to the national executives as well as members and supporters of the party for supporting his nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for this year’s presidential election.

Mr Mahama a week ago nominated his former Minister for Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who is also Ghana’s first female Vice Chancellor of a public university as his running mate.



Addressing a meeting of his campaign team over the weekend in Accra, the former president said women have long proven themselves as equally qualified and very capable of taking on the mantle of leadership at the highest levels.



Mr Mahama said his nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang is a good example of the amplification of women who have worked hard to be where they are, and not tokenism.



He said the former university don deserves the position of running mate by dint of her hard work and track record both as Minister of Education and Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



Touching on the current state of leadership in the country, Mr Mahama expressed concern that at a time when people need leadership the most, leadership seems to be missing in the country.

The former president said the NDC has a proven track record of providing capable leadership even in times of adversity.



He, therefore, urged members and supporters of the party to work hard for victory in the December election so that leadership can be restored to the nation.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.