The 5 women who stood tall in the NDC national executives polls

Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), just came out of a successful National Executive Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium where Asiedu Nketiah emerged winner in the National Chairmanship race.
Asiedu Nketiah's win saw the end of the reign of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as the National Chairman, and also saw the election of some women into the executive team of the NDC.
Ahead of the race, GhanaWeb looked at the 16 females who were contesting for some of the positions in the party.
In this updated article, we take a look at the successful women candidates and which positions they won.
Here they are:
Dr. Sherry Ayittey
Dr. Sherry is a veteran female member of the NDC and has served in many ministerial portfolios. She has served as Minister of Health, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, and, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.
She was a member of the 31st December Women's Movement, a non-governmental organization affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings; former President of Ghana.
She has been elected as the Second Vice Chairperson of the NDC.
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. She is the deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress.
She was also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources from 2013 to 2017.
Barbara has been retained as a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC.
Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw
Dr. Hanna Bissiw is an outspoken member of the NDC.
She was the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture from 2013 to 2017, and the former Member of Parliament for Tano South, in the Brong Ahafo Region Ghana.
Hannah Bissiw started her political career in 2008. She rose through the ranks from being a member of the NDC Manifesto Committee in 2008, Deputy Minister of State (Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing in 2009, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and also Member of Parliament for Tano South from 2012 to 2017.
She has been retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC.
There were also the election of three women to serve on the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC. They are Victoria Kuma-Mintah, Cecilia N. Asaga, and Araba Tagoe.
Below is list of all the national Executives of the NDC
Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman
Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair
Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair
Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary
Deputy General Secretary
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
Joseph Yamin – National Organizer
Deputy National Organisers
Kobby Barlon
Elikem Kotoko
Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer
Deputy National Communications Officers
Malik Basintale
Godwin Ako Gunn
George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer
Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator
NEC Members
Wonder Victor Kutor
Araba Tagoe
Cecilia Asaga
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
AE/WA
- This victory is a prelude to 2024 - Ofosu-Ampofo congratulates new NDC executives
- I’m assured of a renewed mandate – Ofosu Ampofo
- 'They treated me like a criminal' – Hannah Bissiw laments hate-filled campaign
- NDC Youth Wing was allocated GH¢2,000 for the 2020 campaign - Pablo reveals
- 'Nobody should try me, I won’t campaign in Tano South in 2024' – Hannah Bissiw vows
- Read all related articles