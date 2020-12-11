The EC rigged the elections for Nana Addo, I’II not accept it - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has clearly stated that the government used the Electoral Commission (EC) to manipulate results in favour of the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

For this reason, Mr. Mahama said the party will not accept anything short of the true reflection of the votes of the people.



He said there is no doubt that Ghanaians in all regions voted for change in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.



To him, although the EC promised to deliver credible polls, it did otherwise.



He stressed the NDC will not accept a flawed election because the NDC won 140 seats but the government is using the military to intimidate and subvert the will of the people.



According to him, as someone who respects democracy, he accepted defeat in 2016, stepped aside because he believed that was the will of the people.

He added to respect our democracy, the secret verdict of the people must be protected and respected and not subverted.



He made the claims at the party’s headquarters when he addressed party supporters over the outcome of the declaration of the presidential polls.



He added that the NDC won the majority of seats of 140 but the government is trying to steal 5 from them.



“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election.”



He added “There is no doubt that every Ghanaian in this country voted for change. We did so both In the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“I am a staunch believer in the experiment of democracy, a system of governance that allows the ultimate decision-making power to rest in the hands of you the good people of Ghana. We the people who with an eye towards the future we will like for our dear country elect representatives to forward and realise that vision. Government serves at the choice and direction of the people of this great nation.”



President Akufo-Addo was declared as the winner of the 2020 presidential polls with 6,730,587 (51.302%) of the vote.



Mr. Mahama came second with 6,213,182 votes representing 47.359%.