The Herald Ghana: Africa mourns alone

Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

When the sad news of the passing of former president, Jerry John Rawlings broke, leaders from across the African continent, both past and present, extoled his virtues and role in instituting democracy and fighting for the less privileged not only in Ghana but the whole continent.

The number of people, who took to social media to express their condolences, as well as the crowd that gathered at his home, reflects the love and affection the former military leader enjoyed in his lifetime.



His death at the age of 73, to many of his followers, though painful, is seen as a departure in a blaze of glory of a man who was genuinely loved by a people, he served remarkably well.



It also marked the end of an era and the beginning of another phase of service for those who are left to fill the big shoes he left behind.



This newspaper has noted with disdain the snub by world leaders, who have chosen to ignore the sad news that has befallen Africa.



Imagine, if it another world leader, specifically the first Black president of the United States of America (USA) Barrack Obama, who has gone the way of all mortals, our leaders will have been falling over each other, as to who will be the first to mourn with not only his immediate family but the American people.

Even the burning down of a Cathedral in France and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was among the first leaders to commiserate with the people of that country.



For what is worth, African leaders, have demonstrated love and rallied around Ghana, to mourn one of their own.



Former President Rawlings made some distinguished contributions that strengthened democratic institutions and helped in shaping the polity of a grateful nation.



As a newspaper, we join his family, relations, friends and associates in mourning the passing of this great statesman, a distinguished officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, quintessential leaders, whose contributions to the socio-economic development of this nation, will outlive many generations to come.



We wish him peaceful repose.