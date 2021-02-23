The Herald Ghana: LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana, if what you are doing is legal, why not disclose your location

The LGBTQ+ community opened an office in Accra which was attended by some High Commissioners

A couple of days ago, Ghanaians woke up to a piece of disgusting news that a group known as LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana, has opened its administrative office in a suburb of Accra.

In attendance, allegedly was the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews who himself is not gay or bisexual, among other foreign dignitaries.



This bold step has triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians, especially Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, who doubles as the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values. He has called on the government to shut down the new LGBTQ+ office in Accra.



It is trite to say that, the LGBTQ+ group is gradually finding sanctuary in the country and the earlier the government makes the position of the country on it, the better.



Already, concerned Ghanaians are asking what the government is doing to nib this abnormality in the bud, and as if in stubborn defiance, and emboldened by the apparent support they got from diplomats, the group has issued a statement to clarify what actually took place on January 31, 2021.



According to the statement, "The narrative in the public sphere that the Australian High Commission funded the community space is utterly false".

"The High Commissioner was invited as a guest, just as other guests who graced the occasion, such as the Danish Ambassador and delegates from the EU, amongst others," adding that: "Their support and solidarity to our cause is one that LGBT+ Rights Ghana very much appreciates".



Their sponsors, who are mostly foreigners and by their own action, they are conducting themselves as if they are above the laws of the land. This newspaper finds it intriguing that, in their statement, they indicated that they can't disclose their location, for the physical and safety of their members.



"While we are at this moment withholding the location of our community space for the physical safety of our members, it is also false the reporting put out there that we are located at Tesano".



If what they are engaged in is legal, why not make their location public.