The Herald Ghana: Tsunami awaiting NPP Executives after poor showing at 2020 polls

Chairman Wontumi and Kwame-Baffoe aka Abronye

The Herald is picking up reports that constituency, regional and national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not sitting comfortably, as party members have started agitating to have most of them changed at its national delegates' conference.

Already, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known popularly as "Chairman Wontumi" and the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias "Abronye DC" are under pressure to resign from their positions as their plenty talks and bragging are not commensurate with the votes they brought in the 2020 polls.



A founding member of the NPP, Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour, has described as legitimate calls for the immediate resignation of the Ashanti Regional Chairman in particular.



Although, "Chairman Wontumi" is yet to talk, his counter in Bono Regional Chairman, called NPP supporters asking him and the others to resign for failing the party "idiots" for rather engaging in skirt and blouse voting during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections as thus putting President Akufo-Addo in a difficult situation.



Contributing to the calls from the Ashanti Region, Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour, said "those making the calls are right. Their decision is also legitimate. I am yet to call Wontumi on the matter," as a founding father of the party in the region.



Wontumi, has come under a barrage of criticism, following the party's inability to maintain some parliamentary seats and also win others from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region; something he had vowed to do.

Speaking to the concerns on the Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Dr. Kwame Amoako-Tuffour, explained it is an indictment on the crop of the party leadership in the region to lose some votes in the presidential election.



"NPP did not perform well. We could have done better but due to the imposition of individuals on the people during our primaries, a lot of things didn't go well," the soft-spoken Amoako Tuffour bemoaned.



He also blamed some government appointees in the region for the current precarious political situation the party finds itself.



"Some ministers, MMDCEs and behaviour of other appointees, also nearly contributed to our defeat," Dr. Richard Amoako-Tuffour noted.



On his part, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, charged on party members calling for the resignation of constituency, regional and national executives of the party, saying they are "senseless."

A footage that has gone viral captures a visibly angry Kwame Baffoe, unleashing insults on some members of the NPP who he posited are to blame for the unimpressive performance of the party in the parliamentary polls making President Akufo-Addo suffering and hunting for parliamentary seats to have majority in Parliament.



Using Akan expressions such as "Kwasia" meaning fools and "Gyimii" meaning imbeciles the Region Chairman of the NPP who was behind many violent incidents in the Bono Region during the registration exercise, insisted there is too much foolishness in the NPP.



This, he said, accounts for the high rate of skirt and blouse voting in the 2020 election which took away the NPP's majority in Parliament, and has left the party struggling.



The NPP failed to maintain the Majority status in Ghana's 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



In the election that was conducted on December 7, 2020, both NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) secured 137 parliamentary seats apiece. Andrews Amoako Asiamah, an independent candidate won the Fomena seat and has declared his allegiance to the NPP.

The party had sanctioned Mr. Amoako Asiamah who entered Parliament in 2016 on its ticket for deciding to contest as an independent candidate following some disagreements with constituency executives.



On the back of suggestions that the NPP's performance in the parliamentary election is below par, Kwame Baffoe, affectionately called Abronye DC argued that members who voted skirt and blouse are responsible for the 'unfortunate' development.



What baffles him, is the incessant calls by some of these supporters for an appointment.



"You spew gibberish and later send the Chairman a message that you want an appointment; you want your mother. Idiot!" he fumed with rage while stressing that executives of the party must not be attacked for the number of seats secured.



"You practice skirt and blouse but call for the head of Chairman Wontumi. You want him to resign? What have you done for the party? How did you vote? Why vote for our presidential candidate and fail to vote for the party's parliamentary candidate? Are you more sensible than Chairman Wontumi?" he asked.

"You voted for Nana Addo, but voted for an NDC parliamentary candidate, but you're a member of the NPP. You're now calling us to ask if it will be easy for the government with such parliamentary figures. It will be easy for your mother. Enough of the tomfoolery," Abronye berated again.