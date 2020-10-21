The ‘Holy Spirit’ will rule Ghana – Kyiri Abosom explains 3rd position on the ballot

Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has explained his 3rd position on the presidential ballot describing the development as the ‘father, son, and the Holy Spirit’.

According to him "we live with the Holy Spirit" and for that matter, GUM is winning the 2020 election.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom attributed the father and the son to John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo adding that the two have ended their service as Presidents; it is time for Ghana Union Movement, the Holy Spirit to rule the nation.



The preacher got the third position on the ballot paper; President Akufo-Addo of the NPP had the first spot, while former President John Mahama of the NDC occupies number two.

Speaking on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM evening news analysis program ‘Na Wo Kaa No Sen’, the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center said God will speak for GUM come 2020.



"NDC and NPP have ended their service. God will speak for us. As you can see this is a clear indication of The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit. We live with the Holy Spirit so its good the two political parties are leading on the ballot, they’re no longer going to rule again. GUM is coming’’. He told host Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua.