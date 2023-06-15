The NDC will fight tooth and nail to win 2024 - NDC communicator

Ralph Apetorgbor is a member of the NDC communications team

A member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ralph Apetorgbor, has said that the party will fight tooth and nail to ensure that it wins the general elections of 2024.

He stressed that this time around, the NDC will “not sit idly by while the NPP intimidates us and steals the mandate of the good people of Ghana.”



Stating this in a series of tweets, Ralph Apetorgbor, who is also the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC at Anyaa Sowutuom, said that the party has also worked hard to ensure that the mistakes it made in the past have been corrected.



“We are fighting tooth and nail to rescue our country in order to build the Ghana we want for future generations. We have corrected the mistakes that made us lose the election in the past.



The NDC member also entreated the Electoral Commission of Ghana not to try and withhold their mandate, in the instance the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 general elections.



“The Electoral Commission must declare us the winners because we will resist and botch any attempt by the Jean Mensa EC to rig the election. The calls from the majority of Ghanaians everywhere you go are a signal that we (the NDC) are ready to take over the country.

“We are determined to reclaim the seats we lost to our opponents and maintain the current seats,” he added.



Ralph Apetorgbor further called on members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who feel disgruntled to come on board the NDC team.



“We are welcoming disgruntled NPP members into the NDC, and we shall continue on a serious drive to get more people into the party.



“Every single member of the NDC will be carried along to victory because the NPP has set Ghana 60 years back in just six and a half years of its misrule,” he stressed.



