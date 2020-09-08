Politics

‘The People’s Manifesto’ is a winning document – Prof. Danso Boafo

Prof Kwaku Danso Boafo says the manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a document with verified policy statements drafted with data to help the party win the December 7 general elections.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto on Monday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the Chairman of the manifesto committee indicated that the party thoroughly researched and sought inputs from ordinary Ghanaians, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Labour Unions before the final document was compiled.



“We have produced a document whose philosophy is not only grassroots-based, people-oriented, inclusive and bottom-up but more importantly, a winning document. Our manifesto is based on reliable, valid and verifiable data. I am very confident that the age-long problem of underdevelopment for this country is going to be solved once and for all by the People’s Manifesto, a manifesto that is derived out of what the people think is good for them,” Prof. Boafo revealed.



Dubbed, ‘The People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the latest document is expected to address all “the felt needs of the people”.

Prof. Boafo said the manifesto has been categorized into six thematic areas to serve as the party’s blueprint as follows: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.