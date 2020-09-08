Politics

‘The People’s Manifesto’ to solve underdevelopment problems – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the opposition NDC believes the party’s 2020 People’s Manifesto will go a long way in solving the country’s developmental issues.

According to him, the manifesto was inspired by the ordinary Ghanaian after the party had interviewed and listened to them across the country.



“We are presenting to you a manifesto that was not developed by leaders of a party who have arrogated themselves the power of thinking for other people. We are presenting to you the product of the people’s own thinking,” Mr Asiedu Nketia said during the NDC’s manifesto launch on Monday evening.



He indicated that the NDC has always used the approach of “thinking outside the box” in all its dealings, adding that the thoughts of the people were compiled, “polished and developed into implementable programmes”.



He said, ‘The People’s Manifesto’ was inspired by the people and that he was “very confident that the age-long problem of underdevelopment for this country is going to be solved once and for all by the people’s manifesto”.

“We asked the people how they would want to see Ghana in the next four years; what country they envision to live in, in the next four years and how to build that country and it is out of that conversation that the People’s Manifesto was developed,” he added.



The manifesto was put together by 21 persons within the NDC and it is divided into six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.





