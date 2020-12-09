‘The Presidential race could go into a run-off so don’t project a winner’ - PPP

PPP presidential candidate, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has cautioned other presidential candidates who contested the 2020 presidential election to desist from congratulating a candidate when a winner has not been declared.

Per the collation and results available to them, the PPP is predicting a run-off because the race is too close to call.



Speaking exclusively to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the running mate of the party, Kofi Asamoah-Siaw said Ghanaians must wait for the EC to declare the results.



He said “the election is too close to call. Comparing this year to that of 2016, I can say that a party called the race, held a presser, and declared themselves winners. But that is not the case this year. All the parties are treading cautiously. Our agents in the strong room have told us that it is only left with three regions and one region being contested. We are waiting for these results. But we (PPP) is optimistic the polls could go into a run-off.”



“Let us wait for the declaration before we congratulate a candidate. The sycophancy should stop.”



The Electoral Commission (EC) has certified and released results from 7 regions out of 14 regions received.

The remaining seven results are going through the certification process and would be released immediately that is done.



The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa made this known at a press briefing on Wednesday dawn [December 9, 2020] at 12:30 am.



The seven regions where the results have been certified and released are Volta, North East, Central, Ahafo, Upper West, Oti and Bono.



The outstanding regions are Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Western North, Upper East, Greater Accra, and Savannah.



Reacting, the running-mate said from the years left to be collated and certified, the pls would be too close to call hence those projecting a winner should stop.