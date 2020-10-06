The UN document on the Ghana and ‘Western Togoland’ unionization

In September 2020 separatists in Western Togoland declared independence from the Republic of Ghana

The Western Togoland succession issue has become a political hot potato that defies a simple solution.

Believers of the Western Togoland separation argue that the solution which the United Nations implemented in 1957, making the territory a part of Ghana, was unfair.



But, unfortunately, they have only been making this case after the fact.



Although there were strong views against union with Ghana by sections of the populace, yet no boycott of the plebiscite occurred.



This was probably because the anti-unionists thought they would be victorious in the plebiscite.

They failed, however, and on the basis of a report submitted to the UN by the Commissioner appointed by the Trusteeship Council to organize the plebiscite, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution, on 13 December 1956, providing for the union of Western Togoland with Ghana.



This is what the resolution says:



