The Untold: Afi Antonio talks about her journey to philanthropy

Model turned philanthropist, Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio takes her turn on GhanaWeb's 'The Untold' to share her life story.

Afi Antonio talks about how she lost her chance to join the Army because her teeth was too crowded.



After getting them fixed, however, she had lost the desire to be in the army.



Through modeling, she gained a huge following on social media and decided to use her newfound fame to support the needy.

Today, Afi has undertaken several projects to give hope to many people who found themselves in hopeless situations and she's not slowing down.



Watch Afi's full interview on GhanaWeb TV now



