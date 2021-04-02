Work hard – 19-year-old visually impaired Jennifer Dede encourages ladies

A 19-year-old visually impaired student of the Okuapeman Senior High School, Jennifer Dede, has encouraged women, especially young ladies to put their hands to work so they can be able to support their husbands take care of the home.

Jennifer made this call when she spoke to GhanaWeb’s ‘The Untold’ team at her house in Odorton, a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Though women make up the majority of Ghana’s population, a majority of them are in low-paying jobs and 90 percent in a labour job in the informal sector.



Women empowerment has been seen over the years as the key to social and economy development but access to business capital, land, and other factors of production remains a challenge.



Many ladies in recent times, depend on their husbands or boyfriends for their daily upkeep but Jennifer Dede believes that shouldn’t be the story.



“You don’t have to let yourself down because no one will come from nowhere to discourage you but yourself.



“As ladies we have to work, you don’t know how joyful it is when a man brings a thousand and you also bring a thousand or 900, than calling people that I need this or that. You have to try your level best because nobody is having it easy so don’t try to be a reliability to the society irrespective of your status or the situation you are in,” Jennifer added.

Again, she advised that people should look for other means of making income and not only depend on their acquired certificates.



“It’s better to have a shop than always being on social media and make good use of the resources we have like the social media because that can also help in promoting you. It’s not every time that you have to say I have a PHD in marketing so I’m finding a business to be a manager or I will not work,” she stated.



She further urged ladies not to allow anyone or anything bring them down.



“Be pushing hard, working hard, be yourself, and never let anything bring you down because your limitations will be yourself.”



