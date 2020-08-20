Politics

The biggest mistake Ghanaians could ever make is to vote NDC into power - Kamal Deen

Deputy Communications Director of NPP, Kamal Deen

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Kamal Deen says Ghanaians will be mortgaging their future should they vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama will be the biggest mistake Ghanaians could ever make.



He maintained that the general elections will be won on track record and not on propaganda.



Speaking on UTV’s Late News, Kamal Deen stated, “I am saying on record that between 2012 and 2016, not a single soul was employed under the NDC into the health sector apart from the cancellation of their allowance . . . due to the IMF conditionality, your hands were tied and you could not be employed in the public sector.”

“ . . After successfully graduating from the University, the best employment NDC afforded the youth was Unemployed Association as compared to laudable NABCO initiative by President Akufo-Addo. Giving the opportunity to earn something at the end of every month, also to acquire knowledge and the expertise to guide them in their next job and develop themselves after the program," he said.



Kamal Deen urged the youth to massively vote for President Akufo-Addo for a second term in office.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.