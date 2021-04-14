The blood of 10-year-old ritual killing victim will speak – Seer warns

Source: Oman Ghana

The death of 10-year-old Ishamel Mensah through ritual killing in the hands of two teenagers at Kasoa is bound to breed serious consequences.

This is according to controversial spiritualist, Kofi Amoateng popularly known as Onegod.



Speaking on Oman Channel’s Pa Ntomo programme, Onegod warned that there is the need for appropriate measures to be taken to appease the spirit of the victim lest the aftermath of his death becomes catastrophic.



“The blood of the boy that was spilled will speak if leaders of Ghana do not take the right steps. The young boy’s blood will speak and we will all bear witness. It will be like a movie; the leaders have taken it lightly. The book sense people think it is not a serious matter but they should wait and see,” he warned.

Addressing the spate of recent events that has courted bad press for the Kasoa area, Onegod stated that Kasoa is bound to be a great city but warned that the current situation is only “a signal to the leadership of the country to wake up and reposition the youth and Ghana.”



Watch the video below:



