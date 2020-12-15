'The court is the only option for Dr Ayensu' - Charles Bissue on Essikado/Ketan confusion

NPP Western Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue

The Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Essikado/Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa, to go to court and seek redress if she feels cheated.

Although the results of the parliamentary election have been declared by the EC in favour of Joe Ghartey, Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa has threatened to seek redress in court.



Dr. Dankwa has fiercely opposed the outcome, arguing that she is the winner of the polls, per collated results in her possession.



“I am going to court. The seat is not his. He should respect the will of the people, I will not sit back and allow Joe Ghartey to use his political power and vigilante might kill the people of Essikado just because he can’t stand the fact that he has lost this very election”, Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa told Atinka AM Drive’s Ekourba Gyasi.

Reacting to the post-election contentions on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Charles Bissue noted that the only available option to peeved candidates is the court.



“Elections are won at the polling station, and so if the votes are collated at the collation centers and a winner is declared, the only option left is for candidates who feel cheated to go to court. In 2012, the NDC asked us to go to court, we obeyed and went to court. Although we did not like the outcome of the results, we accepted and moved on. All peeved candidates should do so," he added.



He debunked allegations that regional executives contributed to the loss of seats to the opposition NDC in the various regions.