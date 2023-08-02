The economy's recovery is 'extremely sluggish'- Atik Mohammed replies Ofori-Atta

Atik Mohammed has slammed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over the mid-year fiscal policy review he presented at Parliament on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The Minister, although admitting some challenges of the government in restoring the economy, however gave hope to Ghanaians that the economy will take a turn for the better.



He highlighted some great achievements by the government in ensuring Ghana fully recovers from her economic misery.



"Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale. Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner.



"Mr. Speaker, we have avoided the unimaginable, but what could have been so easily possible under different leadership circumstances. With a lot of effort, we have managed to avoid empty shop shelves for medicines and other essentials; we have seen no shortages of food; we have been spared the frustrating spectre of long queues for fuel at our filling stations; and, we have managed, in spite of all the challenges, to keep the lights on. Indeed, as the Psalmist said (in Psalm 118:23) this is the LORD’s doing; and it is marvellous in our eyes. This ‘turning the corner’ is underpinned by the investments and sacrifices we have



collectively made during this difficult period since March, 2020.

"Mr. Speaker, it is important that we acknowledge some of the major milestones that this country has experienced in the last 3 years. We should be still and appreciate that despite our challenges as a country, we have been saved from many extreme conditions that others have suffered, including peace, health, security, continuous supply of power, and life itself, amongst others," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



But Atik Mohammed has taken the words of the Finance Minister with a pinch of salt.



To him, nothing shows the economy is doing well as claimed by the Minister.



Reacting to the mid-year budget review during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show, Atik replied; "The recovery is very sluggish and I'm being charitable. It's extremely sluggish. So, if you say we are turning the corner, I don't know who you are tickling and who you expect to laugh."



