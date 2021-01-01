Fri, 1 Jan 2021 Source: 3 News
Four years ago, many looked forward to election 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic which swept through several countries meant there was a cloud of uncertainty over whether the election would happen or not.
Fast forward, campaigning intensified, politicians wooed voters and Ghanaians defied the Covid-19 scare to go to the polls on December 7.
But not without DRAMA!
TV3's News Reporter, Komla Adom tells the story of the GOOD, the BAD, and the UGLY side of election 2020.
Watch the video below
Source: 3 News
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Techiman South violence: Bereaved mum recounts how her son was shot dead
- I won’t disturb the peace of Ghana – John Mahama
- Tony Lithur heads Mahama’s legal team in election petition
- Election petition: I seek what Akufo-Addo wanted in 2012 – Mahama replies Critics
- Fomena NPP chairman resigns over health reasons
- Read all related articles