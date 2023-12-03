The humble servant: The 2 times NAPO was captured kneeling before Akufo-Addo, Bawumia in public

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, is often perceived to be a rude person by some factions of the public due to some of his public pronouncements and demeanour.

NAPO, who is a former Minister of Education, has on a number of occasions been at the centre of some scandals in the government where he is said to have stopped shady deals that would not enure to the benefits of the country by some leading figures in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and persons close to the president.



There were even rumours that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was about to fire him because of his ‘stubbornness’ and him constantly challenging some persons close to the president.



However, some persons close to the minister have described him as a very hardworking, honest and humble person who would not condone wrongdoing.



In two public appearances, NAPO showed his humility by ‘bowing’ to his ‘masters’, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



In one picture NAPO could be seen kneeling before Dr Bawumia as they were having what seems to be a serious conversation.



In recent visuals, NAPO was captured knee down before Akufo-Addo as he was trying to explain something to the president.

