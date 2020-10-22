The insults are too much - Fritz Baffour to politicians

Former MP for Ablekuma South constituency, Fritz Baffour

The former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency, Fritz Baffour has urged politicians to eschew the verbal abuse in their talk to power.

According to the former MP who successfully served two terms of office, politicians must find a neutral ground to fight for the common good of the country.



He noted that people must be given the chance to express their selves without being accused of their political affiliations.



The former movie actor also called on politicians to form a consensus to deliberate on issues which will benefit the country irrespective of political affiliations.



In the lead up to the December 7 elections, some political figures have been at loggerheads engaging in verbal attacks, but the former MP thinks its high time politicians do away with such style.

“I believe we need a new conversation in Ghana that will unite us, I think the insults are too much,” Fritz Baffour said in an interview on Max 98.7 FM in Accra on October 16, 2020.



He added, “I think it’s time we had a consensus because all our ethnic groups have thrived on their traditions, have thrived on consensus, sitting down together and coming up for the good of the country.”



Asked if he had intentions of returning into active politics, Fritz Baffour said, “I have no intentions of going back into active politics. I’m a member of a political party and I think that we politicize too much, it hurts because sometimes you have an opinion which is apolitical but because you’ve said it then it connected to a political party.”



Fritz Baffour was the Minister for Information during the Mills Administration.