The more you accuse your MPs, the worst it'll be for the party - Allotey Jacobs autions NDC

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Allotey Jacobs has sounded caution to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the defiance by some of their Members of Parliament in voting on the new ministerial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC MPs had pledged not to approve the new Ministers unless President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts down the size of his government but last Friday, they defied the order and voted massively for the new Ministers.

This act has angered the leadership of the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama.

The MPs have been described as "traitors" and further accused of receiving bribes.

"Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the party. I am also disappointed. Those responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest," Mr. Mahama fumed in a Facebook post.

But to Allotey Jacobs, the more the NDC is berating their MPs, the worst there is to happen to the party.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman believed the party may have died together with their late founder Jerry John Rawlings and held that the NDC is gradually losing its relevance.

"There are more things to be presented to Parliament, so they should note that the more they are accusing them, the more they're cursing them; the worst it will be for them because this is a big disgrace to the party," he said.

He advised the party saying "if the NDC wants to win the elections, they should respect everybody in the party; respect their decisions".

