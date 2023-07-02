The people are fed up with the NPP - Asiedu Nketiah on Assin North win

Asiedu Nketia is the National Chairman of the NDC

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is of the belief that the wrath of the people was visited on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Assin North during the just-ended by-elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the Assin North by-election after the Supreme Court had declared the seat vacant because the sitting Member of Parliament was not qualified to contest.



Gyakye Quayson contested the seat again and won massively regardless of all the efforts put in by the NPP to snatch the seat.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com after the election, Asiedu Nketiah who leads the NDC as its Chairman said, “It is the Grace of God,”.



He continued,

“When Ghanaians get angry, you can’t control it. They are slow to anger and you may even think that they are not sensible people. But with time, you cannot stop them. That’s what happened in Assin North. The people are fed up with the NPP”.



“I also believe that our spirit has been rejuvenated as a political party. Our Members of Parliament came in their numbers to support massively to ensure that we win. Our MPs did not even have money donated to support the election. Even those who the media claimed were angry with the party were all available. So I think the unity and the support and togetherness did the magic for us,” he said.



