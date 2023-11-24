The people of Berekum are Ashantis, not Bonos - Okyeame Ofori clarifies

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II

Okyeame Ofori, a linguist of the Berekum Traditional Council, has given a clarification on who the people of Berekum are following the brouhaha surrounding the attendance of the funeral of the late Berekumhene by the Asantehene and the Dormaahene.

Speaking in an interview on Angel TV on Thursday, November 23, 2024, at the funeral grounds, Okyeame Ofori clarified that even though the people of Berekum are living on the Bono land, they are Ashantis.



“The people of Berekum are Ashantis… It is 100% right for a person to say I come from Berekum in the Bono Region, I’m an Ashanti.



“We the people of Berekum are from Asokore. We have something called ‘mentia’ and this shows where one comes from. Berekumhene’s ‘mentia’ is this …. he says ‘Berekum, Berekum, Berekum we are true Ashantis,” he said in Twi.



The Okyeame further explained that even though the Berekum Traditional Council is part of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, they are under the Asanteman Council.



He added that the loyalty of the people of Berekum is to the Asanteman and its overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Watch his remarks in the video below:





The People of Berekum Are Ashantis- Okyeame Ofori



Click To Watch Full Interview: https://t.co/QrHGEwfWOP



Asantehene || Dormanhene #Angeltv pic.twitter.com/2tteeJZWgo — #Angeltv (@Angeltv_Gh) November 24, 2023

BAI/OGB





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.