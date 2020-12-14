The percentage announced by EC for the presidential race is 100.295% - Minority

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has reaffirmed his party’s position of rejecting the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 general election.

According to him, the party is still of the view that the election is flawed.



He said this in his opening remarks of the continuation of the sitting of the Fourth session of the seventh parliament today, Monday, December 14, 2020.



According to the leader of the opposition party in Parliament, some unfortunate incidents happened during the just ended general elections which resulted in the loss of lives in places like Techiman South.



He said, his party including him went to Techiman South constituency to ascertain the cause of deaths and why a seat they won was swapped.



Mr. Haruna indicated that, upon visiting the district Electoral officer to see for themselves the collated results, the EC officer couldn’t produce evidence of the results he used to declare the NPP candidate the winner after the ballots had been counted and collated.

He said we have a duty to preserve our democracy as a country and that should also reflect in the will of the people in an election.



The loss of lives he added has tainted our democracy.







He stressed the figure announced by EC is an arithmetic error because the total percentage amounts to 100.295%.



He commended the MPs who retained their seats and the newly elected ones who will join the house in the next parliament.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu refuted the claims by his colleague.



He claimed the NDC does not have pink sheets to support their allegations and is currently going around fishing for pink sheets.



He said the NDC cannot make allusions when they lack the evidence to back their claims.