The plan by NPP MPs to go to Parliament at 4am, the weakest strategy - Gabby Hottordze

MP for Central Tongu, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze

The Member of Parliament for Central Tongu, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze has mocked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament for storming the Chamber of Parliament at 4 am.

He described the strategy as the weakest political strategy which is likened to the lamentation of a drowning person.



Read his full statement below:



The issue of the NPP side going to Parliament to sit at the right side of the Speaker so as to claim majority is, to me, the weakest political strategy which is likened to the lamentation of a drowning person.

The Presser yesterday at which our Leader indicated our readiness to sit at any side of the house is not to concede defeat in this fight but a strategy which the grassroots may not necessarily understand.



The pronouncements in the Media by NPP especially Kyei-Mensah and his cohorts, we have realized, is a means being designed to show disrespect to Speakership of Rt Hon. Bagbin, should he insist that his Party that saw to his election sits on his right side of the House.



Admittedly, the arrangement we have in Ghana’s Parliament today is the first of its kind the World over and it is an established fact globally that, for now, none of the Parties in Ghana’s Parliament has a clear cut Majority to be designated as such.



My people, we in the NDC revere the Speakership God has given us most so we have decided to protect it rather than to engage ourselves in a fruitless fight over Majority/Minorityship. ‘There are many ways to kill a cat’. Art 96(1)b and 97(1) (g)and (h) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana as espoused by my Colleague, Hon. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor in his write up shows clearly that our side of the House can never lack bullets in this War.



My appeal to our grassroots is that it is not possible for us, as a grouping to consult you every time before taking certain steps to defend the cause of our great Party but rest assured that we shall always make decisions in the supreme interest of our Party, NDC.

In this crucial fight, there may be a time that we will be compelled to retreat as a strategy rather than to advance and damage successes chalked.



Remain resolute behind your Members of Parliament being ably led by Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.



Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze-



NDC MP/ Central Tongu.