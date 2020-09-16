General News

The presidency is not ‘Nov Dec’ exams for you to write remedial – Mahama told

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Deputy National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Asante Yeboah has told former president John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the presidency is not meant for ‘Nov Dec’ remedial examination.

“We know that in Ghana we have Nov Dec where if you sit for the WASSCE and you don’t pass very well you can write the resit during the November December examination to better your results.



He continued: “However, what NDC and John Dramani Mahama must accept and understand is that with the presidency, there is nothing like Nov Dec with regards to the governance of this country. John Mahama was given an opportunity to be the president and when the time was up for him to account to the good people of this country, he lost the election beyond repair.



“He failed miserably but we won’t use our presidency as Nov Dec for him to come and resit as President again. Whatever privileges that he needs in his entire life, Ghanaians have provided it to him accordingly,” he added.

Speaking with Shaq B on Cape Coast-based Darling FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Richard Asante Yeboah questioned why despite all the opportunities Mahama has gotten to serve Ghanaians, he couldn’t implement his ideas but wants another trial.



He retorted: “From being an Assemblyman, Member of Parliament, Minister, Vice President and President so what ideas at all that upon all the opportunities he got he didn’t implement that he now wants to write remedial before he can do it. This clearly shows that the NDC as a party lack idea in terms of focus and what would help Ghana to become a developed country.”

