The reassuring things Bawumia said to people of Zongo communities, Volta and Oti Regions

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia at his acceptance speech ceremony

The new flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to the Zongo communities in the country to join the party.

According to Dr. Bawumia, his victory dispels all the rumours and assumptions that the NPP does not accept northerners and people from the Ewe background.



Speaking at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023, when he was declared winner of the flagbearer race of the party, he explained that it would have been impossible to lead the NPP if indeed the party was averse to northerners or any other ethnic group.



“To our men and women in the Zongos scattered across the 16 regions of Ghana, I say to you that in the NPP, it is possible to rise to the top. I invite you to join me in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.



“To the people of the Volta and Oti Regions, who may have long doubted if you will have a place in the NPP. You have been answered today. I invite you to join me in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you. To the people of the North, we have often been told that the NPP is not our political home. Today, the delegates have demonstrated absolute confidence in us. I invite you to join me in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you,” he said.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, was elected flagbearer of the NPP in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates voting to choose between four candidates.

The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.











BAJ/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.