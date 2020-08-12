General News

The registration exercise went well, so what? - Kwesi Pratt queries

Kwesi Pratt, seasoned journalist

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has appealed to all political parties, security agencies, and government officials to be wary in their actions so as to avoid any clashes during the general elections.

Commenting on the aftermath of the voter registration exercise, Kwesi Pratt stated that the incidents that characterized the exercise should be a wake-up call to the political party members, leadership, and all Ghanaians.



Alluding to some violent acts that erupted at some registration centers leading to the death of some persons, Mr. Pratt hoped there will no repetition in the December 7 polls.



"We plead with the political parties, security agencies, State authorities, and leaders to have a common goal of ensuring peace in the upcoming general elections," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM

He also asked the EC and the nation not to be on cloud nine because the exercise was successful saying "the registration exercise went well, so what?"



To him, "what is important is that before and after the elections, there will be peace in the country not that there has been a successful compilation of the new voters' registration".

