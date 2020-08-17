Politics

The shouting & ranting won’t help you, election 2020 is about outreach – Dr Okoe Boye tells NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been urged to stop the 'wailing' and concentrate on telling Ghanaians what it achieved while in government.

The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency says this year's election will be based on what various administrations i.e NDC and NPP have achieved and not what will be achieved; hence the NDC needs to focus on doing just that.



Dr Bernard Okoe Boye who doubles as the Deputy Health Minister contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "election 2020 will not be about outcries, wailing, protest, ranting; it will be about outreach. Election 2020 is not going to be what I can do if you give me the opportunity but what I have done when you gave me the opportunity".

