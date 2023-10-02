The stealing must stop - Clement Apaak urges Ghanaians to join #OccupyBoG Protest

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South has implored Ghanaians to participate actively in the #OccupyBoG protest scheduled for October, 3.

Dr. Clement Apaak stressed the necessity for Ghanaians to unite in large numbers to put an end to what he perceives as widespread theft occurring under the Akufo-Addo government.



This call comes in the wake of direct accusations of corruption leveled against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) by Kennedy Agyapong, an aspiring flagbearer of the NPP.



Agyapong contends that the scale of looting is of such alarming proportions that it raises serious concerns, with the embezzled funds allegedly being concealed abroad.



In a widely-shared video clip, Agyapong exclaimed, "The way the NPP is looting this country, you will think there is no tomorrow. You steal all this money and stash same abroad, what do you mean? The youth of this country are not working yet you are intimidating people. I will put my life on the line and defend them."



Reacting to these revelations, Dr. Clement Apaak emphasized the urgency of the situation and rallied support for the #OccupyBoG protest.

In a tweet dated October 2, 2023, he declared, "Tomorrow is the day, 7 am sharp. We move from Obra Spot at Circle. Kenny Agyapong, NPP Flagbearer hopeful, has confirmed what we already know; massive looting of public resources ongoing under the Akufo-Addo Bawumia NPP gov't! Come out in your numbers. The stealing must stop!"





NAY/OGB