The unemployed people of Ningo Prampram will punish Akufo-Addo – Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, Ningo Prampram MP with some constituents

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has said the Akufo-Addo led government's decision to collapse some banks in the country and abandon the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project will be some of the reasons the current administration will lose the December 7 polls.

He said the people of Ningo Prampram who have been affected by these actions will punish President Akufo-Addo by bringing back John Dramani Mahama.



Thousands of people who are currently unemployed, including those who worked in the collapsed banks, and the abandoned Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, according to the legislator, are ready to vote against Akufo-Addo.



Addressing party supporters after filing his nomination at the Electoral Commission (EC) district office on October 8, Sam George assured the people of Ningo-Prampram of jobs as their manifesto has made provision for petty traders and the legalization of “Okada”.

“We believe John Mahama will deliver jobs for the people of Ningo and Prampram and we are not just saying this because Mahama has said it, he has done it before. Our years of President Mahama, we saw the infrastructure that was built in our constituency. Go and check the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, thousands of our young men and women were employed under this project. The Akufo-Addo government has come and collapsed that project. Today, our young men and women are unemployed in Ningo-Prampram. The unemployed youth in Ningo Prampram will punish Akufo-Addo and bring back John Dramani Mahama," he proclaimed.



“…President Akudo-Addo should begin his handing over notes because president Mahama is coming and he is coming back to redeem this country. He is coming to take over this country from shackles of oppression under Akufo-Addo. The rescue mission is on and on December 7 we will deliver that rescue mission,” he advised.