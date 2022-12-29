29
The video that caused the interdiction of the 2 female police officers

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service announced that it had interdicted two of its officers under the Asokwa Divisional MTTD in Kumasi for improper conduct.

According to the police, the two officers, Inspector Martha Ackah and Sergeant Felicia Ocran, were captured in a viral video acting unprofessionally.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the police said that the two officers will be prosecuted upon the completion of an investigation it is conducting on the incident.

GhanaWeb has sighted the viral video of the two female officers acting unprofessionally.

The video showed the police officers taking money from a driver, who they suggested had committed a road traffic offence.

The officers threatened to arrest the driver after he initially offered them GHC5.

"Why are you giving us GHC5?" one of the policewomen said in Twi.

The other officer also said in Twi, "We will take you to the Kasoa Police Station if you don’t take care”.

After the driver gave them a GHC10, she added “We are even being considerate."

Watch the video below:



You can also watch an episode of Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:



IB/BOG

