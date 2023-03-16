The video that took Ken Agyapong and Anas to court - Who watches the watchman?

In June 2018, it became the second most anticipated video following the airing of an investigative documentary dubbed ‘Number 12’.

In this video, Investigative Journalist; Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed the rot in the football sector detailing how officials like the former GFA Boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and some National Sports Authority officials engaged in corruption in Ghana Football.



After this, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong descended on him, with claims that the journalist has lots of skeletons in his closet.



He, therefore, aired a video; “Who watches the watchman” to counter the journalist’s investigative piece and to in his words, expose the journalist’s dubious secrets.



The video premiered at the forecourt of Ken City Media and attracted scores of Ghanaians. Following this, the journalist took the Member of Parliament to court over what he said was a slur on his image and character through the video.



Court judgement:



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out the defamation suit brought by the journalist against the lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong.

The plaintiff, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



This is a playback of the video - Who watches the watchman







