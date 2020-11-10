There are lessons to learn from your 2016 defeat too – Gabby to Mahama

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says John Dramani Mahama blew his chance when he had the opportunity to govern.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said politicians in Ghana have a lot of lessons to pick from the defeat of the president of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump.



Mr. Mahama said while speaking in an interview with TV3 that politicians in Ghana should know that if they abuse their office, a time will come when the governed will rise against the administration and kick it out of office through the ballot.



“I don’t want to speculate but the significance of the choice of a woman as the Vice president, Americans are going to have the first female vice president.



“We are hoping for the same in Ghana, we have a very capable woman as my running mate.”

But reacting to the comments from the former President, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said Mahama blew away his opportunity when he was given the mandate to govern the country.



“Trump’s one-term presidency has many lessons for us in Ghana – Mahama says. Really. But, Mahama’s term is the lesson – even to himself. Bottom line, when you are offered the mighty opportunity to lead a nation, don’t “screw it up”. You did, JM," he said in a tweet.





