There is a leadership crisis in Minority Caucus – Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Former National Democratic Congress, NDC, Member of Parliament for Kumbumgu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has stated that to the best of his knowledge, the current situation of the Minority Caucus of Parliament is an issue of leadership crisis.

Speaking on Citi FMs Eyewitness news monitored by GhanaWeb, the former MP called for an overhaul of the Party’s leadership in Parliament stating that it is the only way sanity can be restored in the caucus.



Applauding the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s decision to resign from Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Ras Mubarak emphasized that the leadership of the Party’s caucus had failed to do its job.



“Arguing that Ken Ofori Atta was the one who’s run the economy to the ground and therefore should be made to face the brunt of his mismanagement does not work in the best interest of the NDC foot soldier or the NPP foot soldier. Because they may not live until 2024 to vote, people may die of hunger.

"Is it the argument that in 2024 we would say the NPP has mismanaged the economy and so they should continue? It‘s a very flawed argument and that is why I am not buying it, and that is why the rank and file of the party is not buying the kind of argument that has been espoused by the leadership,” he stated.



“Clearly this is not appropriate and as far as I am concerned there is a leadership crisis. As far as I am concerned the caucus in Parliament has not demonstrated leadership especially in the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta and for which reason, I am of the opinion that the current crop of leadership has lost steam......I am of the view that there has to be a change of leadership in Parliament,” he added.